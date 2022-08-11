x

San Benito CISD Police Continue Search for Car Burglar

SAN BENITO – San Benito Consolidated Independent School District police are still looking for a car burglary suspect.

Last week, CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported a break-in at Dr. Cash Elementary School.

Authorities believe the suspect is behind other break-ins in the area.

They are looking for the grey van seen in surveillance video.

We’re told it has silver rims and no racks on the roof.

If you have any information, call San Benito police at 956-361-3880.

