Santa Rosa Baseball Entering Playoffs as District Champs
SANTA ROSA – The Santa Rosa baseball team is no stranger to success. They’ve always made the playoffs under Coach Steve Mendoza.
However, this year is the first year they’ll enter the post-season as outright district champions.
The Warriors went 8-1 in District 32-3A play.
Four seniors lead the way, however, five of the team’s starters are sophomores.
The Santa Rosa Warriors will take on Santa Gertrudis Thursday night in Game 1 of their three-game bi-district series.
Watch the video clip above for further details.
