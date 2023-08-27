Santa Rosa Baseball Entering Playoffs as District Champs

SANTA ROSA – The Santa Rosa baseball team is no stranger to success. They’ve always made the playoffs under Coach Steve Mendoza.

However, this year is the first year they’ll enter the post-season as outright district champions.

The Warriors went 8-1 in District 32-3A play.

Four seniors lead the way, however, five of the team’s starters are sophomores.

The Santa Rosa Warriors will take on Santa Gertrudis Thursday night in Game 1 of their three-game bi-district series.

Watch the video clip above for further details.