Sarita Checkpoint Renamed to Honor Fallen Border Patrol Agent

SARITA – The Sarita Checkpoint has been renamed to honor a fallen hero.

It was renamed the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Vega was killed by two immigrants in the country illegally while he was on a fishing trip with his family.

All three lanes of the checkpoint were closed while his friends and family gave emotional testimonies.

Hundreds of Border Patrol agents were in attendance, representatives from other law enforcement agencies were present as well.

