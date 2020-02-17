x

Sarita Checkpoint Renamed to Honor Fallen Border Patrol Agent

10 months 4 weeks 23 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 4:59 PM March 20, 2019 in News - Local
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

SARITA – The Sarita Checkpoint has been renamed to honor a fallen hero.

It was renamed the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Vega was killed by two immigrants in the country illegally while he was on a fishing trip with his family.

All three lanes of the checkpoint were closed while his friends and family gave emotional testimonies.

Hundreds of Border Patrol agents were in attendance, representatives from other law enforcement agencies were present as well.

