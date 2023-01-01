Saturday Night Weather

Home
News
Valley residents share their favorite memories of 2022
Another year in the books, Channel 5 News spoke with people in the Valley of all ages as they look back at their favorite 2022 moments...
Sun. Jan. 1, 2023 - Warm and Windy
Veterans remind the public fireworks can trigger PTSD and anxiety
While many plan to celebrate the night with...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sun. Jan. 1, 2023 - Warm and Windy
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022: Mainly dry, temperatures in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures...
Coffee with Coaches: Los Fresnos' David Cantu
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- High School Football season...
PSJA's Scarlett Silva preparing for duty on and off the court
PHARR, TEXAS -- PSJA girls' basketball lost six...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Saturday Night Weather
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Valley residents share their favorite memories of 2022
Sunday Weather
Veterans remind the public fireworks can trigger PTSD and anxiety
Valley fire department officials offer firework safety tips
Southwest Airlines begins recovering from mass travel disruptions
Sports Video
Coffee with Coaches: Los Fresnos' David Cantu
PSJA's Scarlett Silva Preparing for Duty On and Gff the Court
Coffee with Coaches: UTRGV's Lane Lord
Tamez signs for Alvin College
High school basketball highlights 12-20-2022