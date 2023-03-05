Search for Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Donna

DONNA – Police are searching for a 38-year-old suspect involved in a fatal shooting.

The incident happened at a Stripes Store on Expressway 83 and Val Verde Road.

Donna Police Cpt. Rick Suarez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS 35-year-old Efren Quiroz Jr., of Alamo, was shot Saturday night.

He said the suspect, identified as Fidencio Castillo, zeroed in on the victim while he walked out of the store.

He fired a couple of shots at Quiroz, hitting him once in the back, according to Suarez.

Police issued out a warrant to arrest Castillo on murder charges.

Suarez says on Monday, officers and U.S. Marshals searched his Alamo residence.

Police say the crime doesn't appear to be random. Both the suspect and victim are believed to have known each other.

Authorities are also looking for a 2008 Dodge Ram with license plate number, KCF-3128.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Donna Crime Stoppers at 464-8477. If the tip leads to an arrest, you're eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Watch the video above for further information.