Sentencing set for former Starr County justice of the peace

A former Starr County Justice of the Peace is scheduled to be sentenced for drug trafficking in May.

Roel Valadez has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Monday in McAllen.

Valadez is charged with being in possession of marijuana and admitted to giving information to a cartel leader, who is married to Rio Grande City's former city manager, who is also being charged.

Valadez was arrested three years ago along with 18 others; he is currently out on bond.

Three others also charged in the same case pleaded guilty as well.