Former Starr County judge plans to plead guilty in drug trafficking investigation

A former Starr County justice of the peace plans to plead guilty in connection with a drug trafficking investigation, court documents show.

Roel Valadez Jr. was among the 19 people arrested in a September 2021 drug raid in the cities of McAllen and Rio Grande City.

READ ABOUT THE INITIAL RAID HERE

The investigation into a South Texas-based criminal organization specializing in the trafficking of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine eventually indicted a total of 26 people.

Valadez was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intention to sell, distribute or dispense.

PREVIOUS STORY: Three more suspects plead guilty in connection with 2021 South Texas drug raid

Court records show Valadez signed a Thursday notice of intent to plead guilty.

Federal court records do not specify what charges Valadez intends to plead guilty too. As of Friday evening, a sentencing date has not been set.