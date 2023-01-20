Sheriff's Office: Body found confirmed to be missing Weslaco man

The body of a man found near Donna is that of a man who was last seen on Monday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office.

Jesus Angel Romo was found near Goolie and Sioux Roads Wednesday evening near where his car was abandoned, officials said.

RELATED: Body found believed to be that of missing Weslaco man, police say

Romo had not been seen since Monday after leaving a restaurant in Weslaco.

The sheriff's office is handling the death investigation.