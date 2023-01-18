Body found believed to be that of missing Weslaco man, police say

Jesus Angel Romo. Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department.

A body that was discovered Wednesday evening is believed to be that of a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Police were searching for Jesus Angel Romo, who was last seen Monday evening at the Wings and Rings restaurant with family, near Goolie and Sioux roads when they came across the body.

"The body located is believed to be that of Jesus Angel Romo," Weslaco police said in a news release.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office found an abandoned car Tuesday in a ditch outside the city of Donna. Romo's family told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they believe the car belongs to the missing 30-year-old.

His family said they tracked Romo's Apple Watch location to the area where the car was found. Romo’s keys and wallet were reportedly found inside the vehicle.

The death investigation was turned over to the sheriff's office, the news release added.