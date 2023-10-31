Sidewalk repairs underway at Sharyland Plantation after woman suffers fall

MISSION – It’s common for Beverly Knowles to see other neighbors walking around her community, but an elevated sidewalk is making it difficult for everyone to stay active.

Cracked concrete and lifted sidewalks are scattered throughout Sharyland Plantation.

While walking last month, Knowles had a fall during her weekly routine. Now, she worries the sidewalks are a safety hazard for her community.

The Mission city engineer admits they will need to take care of the issue and encourages anyone with a similar problem to report it to the city.

