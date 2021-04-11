Sky Tower in Place to Track Illegal Smuggling Activity
Related Story
DONNA – A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s surveillance tower is posing some questions in Donna.
The sky tower was set up on North Avenue near the expressway.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it’s being used to assist Border Patrol agents in human smuggling investigations.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to Border Patrol.
An agent tells us it’s part of Operation Stone Garden, which helps state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal activity.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
DONNA – A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s surveillance tower is posing some questions in Donna. The sky tower was set up... More >>
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley to receive more than 56,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Brownsville nonprofit gets creative with 'Pumps for Pups' fundraiser
-
Republican lawmakers call on Biden, Harris to visit border during visit to...
-
Difference between bidet seats and flushable wipes
-
More available COVID-19 shots leading to double booking vaccine appointments, health officials...