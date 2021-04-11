Sky Tower in Place to Track Illegal Smuggling Activity

DONNA – A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s surveillance tower is posing some questions in Donna.

The sky tower was set up on North Avenue near the expressway.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it’s being used to assist Border Patrol agents in human smuggling investigations.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to Border Patrol.

An agent tells us it’s part of Operation Stone Garden, which helps state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal activity.

