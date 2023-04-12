Sky Tower Set Up in Donna to Track Illegal Smuggling Activity
DONNA – A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s surveillance tower is posing some questions in Donna.
The sky tower was set up on North Avenue near the expressway.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it’s being used to assist Border Patrol agents in human smuggling investigations.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to Border Patrol.
An agent tells us it’s part of Operation Stone Garden, which helps state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal activity.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
SpaceX reveals plans to launch Starship next week
-
TEA hearing held for Edinburg CISD employees accused of approving thousands in...
-
Brownsville police: Two suspects in custody in connection with body found in...
-
Driver accused of driving into Hidalgo County Courthouse identified
-
Made in the 956: Valley woman making strides in the home health...