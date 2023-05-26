Small Business Administration opens Hidalgo County outreach centers for residents affected by April storms

In an effort to help Hidalgo County homeowners affected by severe weather that struck the area last month, the U.S. Small Business Administration opened two disaster loan outreach centers in Hidalgo County.

The centers opened Wednesday, nearly a week after Gov. Greg Abbott requested a disaster declaration from the SBA to provide low-interest loans through its disaster programs to those whose homes and businesses were damaged during the severe weather that impacted Hidalgo County on April 28.

The disaster loan outreach centers are available at the following locations:

Old Church Winery, 700 N. Main St., McAllen, TX 78501

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 - The Mansion, 2401 N. Moorefield Rd., Palmview, TX 78572

The centers will be open for two weeks from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Both locations will be closed on Monday, May 29 for the Memorial Day holiday.

As per the SBA, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets, according to a news release.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

Residents can apply online or in person at one of the outreach centers.

Residents can also apply for loans online.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Friday, July 21.