Smart Living: Spotting real and fake job postings

New data from Linked-in is showing that this year, 50 percent of workers will start actively looking for a new job.

In most cases, people will look online for their next employment opportunity, but beware of scams promising fake jobs.

According to the Better Business Bureau, about 14 million people are exposed to an employment scam each year, and now, scammers are finding new ways to get people onboard.

Indeed, Glass Door, Simply Hired, Monster and Linked-in are just a few places people look for jobs, but job scammers are everywhere, and they're upping their game to find new, clever and appealing ways to trap people.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers list jobs the same way as real companies, and even have imposter HR people pretending to be from actual companies and conduct interviews via email or text.

The Better Business Bureau reports one of the most common scams is a work-from-home job to receive and reship items. Many people that fall for this do the work and never get paid.

Fake checks, secret shopper, and caregiver scams are also frequently reported.

Here are some tips to help tell a real job post from a fake one:

- you are asked to pay any kind of fee or purchase a new phone or laptop before starting your new job.

- you are required to provide your bank account information before you start the job.

- the job posting is not listed on the company's website.

- the job description and requirements are vague.

- the pay seems high for the work to be done.

Experts say to always do a Google search on the company, to make sure the website the recruiter shared matches the real website.

Also, consider setting up a second bank account so you aren't giving out details to your main account.

Most importantly, insist on talking to the recruiter and future teammate in-person or at least on a video chat.

The BBB says, if you have to pay a fee, or have to do anything out of the ordinary to get the job, or feel rushed to accept it, it's likely a scam.

If you happen to become a victim of a job scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org/scamtracker.