'Soul of a Nation Presents Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers' special airs Wednesday night

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC is airing a primetime special Wednesday night, 'Soul of a Nation Presents Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers' Special. 

The special spotlights three key figures in the Hispanic and Latin American community: music icon Gloria Estafan, baseball legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz and actor Diego Luna.

ABC News contributor Maria Elena Salinas interviewed Gloria Estefan.

Channel 5 News Anchor Dina Herrera-Garza spoke to Salinas about her sit down with the music legend.

Watch what she has to say in the video above. 

The special airs at 9 p.m. 

News
2 days ago Wednesday, September 14 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 12:43:00 PM CDT September 14, 2022
