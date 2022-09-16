'Soul of a Nation Presents Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers' special airs Wednesday night
Related Story
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC is airing a primetime special Wednesday night, 'Soul of a Nation Presents Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers' Special.
The special spotlights three key figures in the Hispanic and Latin American community: music icon Gloria Estafan, baseball legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz and actor Diego Luna.
ABC News contributor Maria Elena Salinas interviewed Gloria Estefan.
Channel 5 News Anchor Dina Herrera-Garza spoke to Salinas about her sit down with the music legend.
Watch what she has to say in the video above.
The special airs at 9 p.m.
News
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC is airing a primetime special Wednesday night, 'Soul of a Nation Presents Mi... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Sept. 16, 2022
-
Ceremony held on 21st anniversary of Queen Isabella Causeway collapse
-
Reservoir levels rise due to rainfall in Mexico, prompting Valley cities to...
-
Teacher charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with child death investigation
-
McAllen receives $25 million grant to expand Anzalduas International Bridge