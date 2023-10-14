South Texas residents among those stuck in Israel during Israel-Palestinian war

South Texas residents are stuck in Israel as the Israel-Palestinian war continues, according to a news release from Congressman Henry Cuellar.

In a Wednesday news release, Cuellar said he is working to get his constituents out of the country.

“I have personally contacted my constituents over there, as well as their friends and families, and I’m working to get them out of Israel,” Cuellar said in his statement. “Currently, flights are canceled out of Israel, but an announcement from the Biden Administration will be made soon regarding this matter.”

Cuellar represents Starr County, Laredo and parts of San Antonio.

Wednesday marked the fifth day of the ongoing Israel-Palestine war that has claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides, according to the Associated Press.

Channel 5 News is reaching out to other Congressional representatives in Washington, D.C., to learn if any other South Texans are stuck in Israel.