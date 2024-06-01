SpaceX targeting early June launch for fourth Starship flight

The fourth flight test of Starship could launch as soon as June 5, according to a news release

The launch is pending regulatory approval, the release noted.

Once the approval has been granted, the Starship launch from SpaceX’s Boca Chica location will happen during a launch window that will open as early as 7 a.m., according to SpaceX’s website.

The fourth Starship flight test aims to execute a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieve a controlled entry of Starship, the release stated.

“The fourth flight test turns our focus from achieving orbit to demonstrating the ability to return and reuse Starship and Super Heavy,” the release stated, noting that the flight path is similar to that of the previous launch.

“This flight path does not require a deorbit burn for reentry, maximizing public safety while still providing the opportunity to meet our primary objective of a controlled Starship reentry,” the release stated.

The March 14 test flight ended with SpaceX losing contact of Starship during re-entry. Count on Channel 5 News to provide updates once a launch date is made official.