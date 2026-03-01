Neighbor dispute leads to deadly shooting in rural Edinburg

Four people were killed and two others injured following a deadly shooting that stemmed from a neighbor dispute, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies responded to a neighbor dispute call in the 10500 blk of Hwy 107 in rural Edinburg. Multiple people were shot. Two males and one female were deceased on scene. Three males were transported to a hospital, where one additional male didn’t survive. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Ews62WN41i — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) March 1, 2026

Guerra said the shooting occurred at the 10500 block of State Highway 107 in rural Edinburg at around 7:51 p.m.

The incident stemmed from a road rage incident and two neighbors arguing. When deputies arrived on scene, neither of the individuals wanted to cooperate, according to Guerra.

Guerra said at around 7:51 p.m., the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of shots fired and multiple victims were down.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene and three other victims were taken to a local hospital where a fourth victim died from his injuries, according to Guerra. One victim is in critical condition and another is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.