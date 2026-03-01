x

Neighbor dispute leads to deadly shooting in rural Edinburg

Neighbor dispute leads to deadly shooting in rural Edinburg
3 hours 28 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, March 01 2026 Mar 1, 2026 March 01, 2026 10:34 AM March 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Four people were killed and two others injured following a deadly shooting that stemmed from a neighbor dispute, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra said the shooting occurred at the 10500 block of State Highway 107 in rural Edinburg at around 7:51 p.m.

The incident stemmed from a road rage incident and two neighbors arguing. When deputies arrived on scene, neither of the individuals wanted to cooperate, according to Guerra.

Guerra said at around 7:51 p.m., the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of shots fired and multiple victims were down.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene and three other victims were taken to a local hospital where a fourth victim died from his injuries, according to Guerra. One victim is in critical condition and another is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days