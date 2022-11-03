Spending on top tier gas beneficial amid inflation, AAA says

Experts say taking better care of your car can help you save.

Next time you pump gas, look for the Top Tier logo that’s at all the brand name gas stations.

“It's gasoline that has additives and benefits,” mechanic Francisco Hamelies said. “It has the detergents in the fuel that will clean the engine, gunk deposits, valves."

According to the American Automobile Association, Top Tier gas is 19 times cleaner than regular gas.

"Keeping the engine cleaner will keep the engine performing better and will improve fuel economy," AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said.

AAA says regular gas is not bad, but using Top Tier gas on a consistent basis will keep your engine running a lot longer.

A list of gas stations offering Top Tier gas is available online.