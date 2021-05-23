SPI Businesses and Island Events

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - Events like Sunday's Causeway Run are planned for slow tourist season on South Padre Island.

Ed Caum, Director of the SPI Convention and Visitors Bureau, says events are planned to make sure business thrive during months between the holidays and Spring Break.

"We try to look at events not only here on the Island but also throughout the Valley," Caum says,"When we can find a weekend that can become a sweet spot we'll use that same weekend for that event every year."

