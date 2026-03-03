Tariffs on aluminum drive up cycling costs for Brownsville riders, local shops

Tariffs are driving up the cost of bike parts, leaving cyclists and shop owners dealing with higher prices.

David Rendon, a Brownsville resident, has been cycling for more than 20 years. Since retiring, he rides 30 to 40 miles every day and travels the world to explore new places on his bike.

"I love to do that and know all the countries. Cycling is one of the best ways to see all the countries, cultures and everything," Rendon said.

But his passion is getting more expensive. Rendon says he's noticed that essential bike items are costing more.

"It increases some of the prices that went up before; it was very cheap, but right now it is a little bit more expensive. Thank God I haven't been buying too many things," Rendon said.

Joe Aguilar, owner of J.T. Cycling Bike Shop in Brownsville, says he started paying more for bike parts last summer. A tire that used to cost $22 is now $29.

"The price went up by seven dollars, that's quite a bit," Aguilar said.

Aguilar says the cost of a bike chain went up by $10.

President Trump increased the tariff rate on aluminum products from 25% to 50% in June, according to the Bureau of Industry and Security. The Trump administration argues the tariffs on aluminum support U.S. metal manufacturing to create better jobs and wages.

Aguilar said he's trying to keep prices fair, but he's raised the cost on certain products since the summer.

"It just depends on how our suppliers are marking up the cost for the product that we are ordering," Aguilar said.

Rendon said customers are the ones paying the price.

"If they are coming from other countries, especially from China, it would be more expensive. That's the sad part, because we, as the final customer, are the ones paying the duties," Rendon said.

The tariffs on aluminum were not impacted by the recent Supreme Court ruling on certain tariffs imposed by President Trump.

