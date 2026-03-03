RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce tipping their hats to women of distinction
The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will honor exceptional women they say are shaping the future of the region.
The women will be celebrated during the 2026 Hats Off to Women of Distinction Awards & Expo set for Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Mission Event Center.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Amistad Floral & Crafts celebrating 50 years in...
-
Man killed in Edinburg head-on collision
-
RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce tipping their hats to women of distinction
-
Tariffs on aluminum drive up cycling costs for Brownsville riders, local shops
-
Point Isabel ISD rejects $160 million tax break for Texas LNG project
Sports Video
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...
-
UTRGV WBB defeats Incarnate Word in season finale; will be No. 4...
-
UTRGV football holds first spring practice
-
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
-
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball...