RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce tipping their hats to women of distinction

1 hour 5 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 2:59 PM March 03, 2026 in News - Local

The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will honor exceptional women they say are shaping the future of the region.

The women will be celebrated during the 2026 Hats Off to Women of Distinction Awards & Expo set for Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Mission Event Center.

