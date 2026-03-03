City officials announce Starbucks is coming to Roma
Roma city officials announced that Starbucks will open up a location in the city.
The Starr County Industrial Foundation, in partnership with the City of Roma made the announcement on Monday.
According to a news release, this milestone reflects the continued economic momentum and growing market strength of Roma and western Starr County.
The Starbucks will be located at the corner of Highway 83 and JC Ramirez Street. An official opening date has not yet been announced.
More News
News Video
-
Fugitive wanted in connection with Alton double homicide extradited from Mexico
-
Incumbent Cameron County Judge Treviño takes early lead in Democratic primary
-
Two people hospitalized in possible road rage shooting near Harlingen
-
Made in the 956: Amistad Floral & Crafts celebrating 50 years in...
-
Man killed in Edinburg head-on collision
Sports Video
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...
-
UTRGV WBB defeats Incarnate Word in season finale; will be No. 4...
-
UTRGV football holds first spring practice
-
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
-
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball...