City officials announce Starbucks is coming to Roma

A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Roma city officials announced that Starbucks will open up a location in the city.

The Starr County Industrial Foundation, in partnership with the City of Roma made the announcement on Monday.

According to a news release, this milestone reflects the continued economic momentum and growing market strength of Roma and western Starr County.

The Starbucks will be located at the corner of Highway 83 and JC Ramirez Street. An official opening date has not yet been announced.