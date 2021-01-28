x

SPI Coastlines Expected to Thin Out during Season Change

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – This is the time of year the beaches start to change.

Compact sand or sand that has been touched by a wave goes all the way up to the berm.

The distance between the dunes and remaining coastline, after a high tide, is only 30 feet of beach.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says as the seasons change, so does the beach.

