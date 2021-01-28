SPI Coastlines Expected to Thin Out during Season Change
Related Story
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – This is the time of year the beaches start to change.
Compact sand or sand that has been touched by a wave goes all the way up to the berm.
The distance between the dunes and remaining coastline, after a high tide, is only 30 feet of beach.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says as the seasons change, so does the beach.
Watch the video above for the full report.
News
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – This is the time of year the beaches start to change. Compact sand or sand... More >>
News Video
-
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for women who are pregnant?
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: The Candy Apple Factory
-
Sen. Cornyn hopeful for future turnout of mass vaccination efforts
-
Valley residents frustrated over reports of foreign nationals crossing border for vaccine
-
Edinburg community clinic administers 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines