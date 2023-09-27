Starr Co. Man Indicted for Murder Pleads Not Guilty

RIO GRANDE CITY – A Starr County man indicted for the murder of a man and his 3-year-old son says he didn’t do it.

The Starr County District Attorney’s Office said Jesus Angel Rebollar pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Rebollar is charged with murder of a child under 10 and death of multiple persons in a criminal transaction.

The charges stem from a Nov. 6 shooting in Rio Grande City where 41-year-old Hector Garcia and his 3-year-old son, Julian, were gunned down.

The assistant district attorney said they will not seek the death penalty because of Rebollar’s age. He was 17 at the time of the murder.

His trial begins June 5.