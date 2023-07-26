Starr County Sheriff’s Office seeking man wanted on sexual abuse of a child charge

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man wanted on a charge of sexual abuse of a child.

Emmanuel Jimenez has been on the run since Sunday, according to Maj. Carlos Delgado, a spokesperson for the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Jimenez is considered armed and dangerous and has expressed “violent tendencies” toward law enforcement if apprehended, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim of the incident is under the age of 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with any information on Jimenez’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at 956-487-5571.