STHS Intake Center accepts mental health phone calls

South Texas Health System's Intake center wants the public to know support is just a phone call away for those struggling with mental health.

The Intake Center answers phone calls 24 hours, seven days a week, and they work to help those battling with their mental health and suicidal thoughts.

Intake Coordinator and Counselor at STHS Behavioral, Lidia Guerra, says they get about 30 phone calls a day from veteran's affairs offices, schools, police departments and patients themselves.

Guerra says some of those phone calls are from children as young as seven years old.

"I had a call earlier about a patient that is in crisis, suicidal, and he's been drinking, and so I invited him to come. First, I listened to him, and then I asked, who's there with you? And then, are you safe right now?" Guerra said.

She says some of those calls are about children getting bullied, teens going through a break-up or a job loss, and says at the center they also help with the admission process for patient referrals.

Guerra says no one should feel embarrassed or guilty for calling because they are there to help.

She says is someone is feeling hopeless or feeling like a burden to others, it may be a sign that they are depressed or anxious.

The Intake Center accepts walk-ins at any hour if anyone needs to talk to a counselor.

For more information, visit their website.