Student Discovered with BB Gun at Los Fresnos School
LOS FRESNOS – A local school district is alerting parents to double check their children's backpacks.
The alert comes after a B.B. gun was found in the backpack of a student Wednesday at an elementary school in Los Fresnos.
A letter from the district was sent out to parents.
