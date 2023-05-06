x

Student Discovered with BB Gun at Los Fresnos School

Related Story

LOS FRESNOS – A local school district is alerting parents to double check their children's backpacks.

The alert comes after a B.B. gun was found in the backpack of a student Wednesday at an elementary school in Los Fresnos.

A letter from the district was sent out to parents.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Student Discovered with BB Gun at Los...
Student Discovered with BB Gun at Los Fresnos School
LOS FRESNOS – A local school district is alerting parents to double check their children's backpacks. The alert comes after... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, March 01 2018 Mar 1, 2018 Thursday, March 01, 2018 2:49:54 PM CST March 01, 2018
Radar
7 Days