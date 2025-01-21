x

Sunday morning weather

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025: Chilly and breezy...
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025: Chilly and breezy for the next few days
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2025 Jan 19, 2025 Sunday, January 19, 2025 10:02:00 AM CST January 19, 2025
Radar
7 Days