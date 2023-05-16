Supplies and medical care offered at Port Isabel Event Center
Related Story
The Port Isabel Event Center is currently being used as a shelter for people affected by Saturday's storm.
The shelter is open and is located at 309 East Railroad Avenue, right next to the museum.
The Valley Regional Triage Team is at the location, offering assistance with minor injuries. Food and water is also available.
News
The Port Isabel Event Center is currently being used as a shelter for people affected by Saturday's storm. The... More >>
News Video
-
San Benito High School principal placed on paid administrative leave
-
UTRGV providing local schools with mental health experts
-
Cameron County opening disaster assistance center for those impacted by Laguna Heights...
-
Victims in fatal Brownsville bus stop crash identified by police
-
DSHS: 1 dead, four hospitalized in suspected fungal infection linked to surgery...