Supplies and medical care offered at Port Isabel Event Center

The Port Isabel Event Center is currently being used as a shelter for people affected by Saturday's storm.

The shelter is open and is located at 309 East Railroad Avenue, right next to the museum.

The Valley Regional Triage Team is at the location, offering assistance with minor injuries. Food and water is also available.

