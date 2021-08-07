Survivor of deadly Encino crash is a Mexican national, Mexico Consulate confirms

The Mexican Consulate in McAllen held a press conference and provided updates on the crash in Encino that killed 10 people and injured 20 others on Wednesday afternoon.

During the press conference, the Mexican Consulate confirmed one of the crash survivors, identified as 30-year-old Ignacio Montes Dominguez, is a Mexican national from Oaxaca.

Mexican Consular officials said they visited hospitals in Edinburg, McAllen, Kingsville, and Corpus Christi, where the 20 injured in the crash are receiving treatment.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the names and nationalities of the injured or dead would not be released until the families are contacted.

According to the Mexican Consul General, information is being shared with the consulates of El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala in McAllen, adding that they will be assisting the crash victims' families.

