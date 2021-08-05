DPS: 10 dead, over a dozen injured after crash in Encino

Ten people are dead, and 20 are injured after a van carrying nearly 30 people flipped over in Encino Wednesday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

Brandley said the driver of the 15-passenger Ford van attempted to turn right at an unsafe speed and veered off Highway 281, striking a metal utility pole and a stop sign.

Authorities said the driver and nine passengers died at the scene; 20 others were transported to several area medical centers.

Most of the people were undocumented immigrants, according to Brandley and Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez.

Authorities say the van was not involved in a pursuit prior to the crash.

As of 10 pm, Hidalgo county sheriff Eddie Guerra said north and southbound lanes of 281 have been reopened to traffic.

DPS is leading the investigation with assistance from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the identities of the deceased will be released once they are identified and the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.