Suspect arrested after drugs, weapons, ammunition found inside Willacy County residence
The ATF is now involved in an investigation surrounding a man arrested in Sebastian by Willacy County Sheriff's deputies.
On Thursday, deputies arrested Gustavo Garcia after he was found in a residence that had drugs, ammunition and a weapon inside a laundry room.
Sheriff's investigators say they alerted the ATF when they found a Glock switch. Investigators say that allows the gun to be turned into a machine gun pistol.
Garcia is charged with multiple drug and weapon charges.
