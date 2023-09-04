Suspect arrested after drugs, weapons, ammunition found inside Willacy County residence
The ATF is now involved in an investigation surrounding a man arrested in Sebastion by Willacy County Sheriff's deputies.
On Thursday, deputies arrested Gustavo Garcia after he was found in a residence that had drugs, ammunition and a weapon inside a laundry room.
Sheriff's investigators say they alerted the ATF when they found a Glock switch. Investigators say that allows the gun to be turned into a machine gun pistol.
Garcia is charged with multiple drug and weapon charges.
More News
News Video
-
Experts say suicide rates among men are increasing
-
Suspect arrested for allegedly smuggling migrants into RGV
-
Suspect arrested after drugs, weapons, ammunition found inside Willacy County residence
-
18-year-old suspected drunk driver arrested after causing crash in Edinburg
-
Harlingen barbershop caters to children with special needs