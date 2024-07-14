x

Teachers juggle online classes, helping their own children with virtual learning

By: John Paul Barajas

Related Story

Teachers across the Rio Grande Valley started virtual classes Monday.

Some teachers, though, are juggling two sets of students: The students they teach and their own children, who are taking classes from home.

Erika Pena, a fourth grade teacher at Victor Fields Elementary School in McAllen, welcomed students to her virtual classroom Monday.

Meanwhile, her children — one in kindergarten and one in middle school — started their own virtual classes. So did her husband, who is taking classes at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

"I'm actually upstairs, so that way I don't have any distractions," Pena said. "And they're downstairs."

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Teachers juggle online classes, helping their own...
Teachers juggle online classes, helping their own children with virtual learning
Teachers across the Rio Grande Valley started virtual classes Monday. Some teachers, though, are juggling two sets of students:... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 6:36:00 AM CDT August 26, 2020
Radar
7 Days