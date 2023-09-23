Texas A&M Health bus providing easier access to medication assistance program

Texas A&M Health in McAllen is taking its medication assistance program on the road.

The Texas A&M Health Bus made its way to La Joya on Tuesday to provide free medication to patients through the school’s medication assistance program.

The program has been around since 2016, but Tuesday marked the first day services went mobile.

“Transportation is still a big barrier for a lot of individuals,” program coordinator Ceilhy Garcia said. “Our whole goal with this unit is that we want to start taking it to all the communities that are hard to reach.”

More stops for the bus are being planned.

For more information, or to see if you qualify for the program, call 956-668-6300, or visit the Medication Assistance Program website.

Watch the video above for the full story.