Tim's Coats helping those in need stay warm for 41 years

Buying a coat isn't usually a priority for Rio Grande Valley residents, but it is a necessity.

Not everyone can afford one during winter, that's why Channel 5 started Tim's Coats 41 years ago to give jackets to the people who need it most.

People like Fernando De La Rosa. It was his first time getting a coat from the campaign.

"Without this program, I wouldn't be able to buy my jacket for the cold," De La Rosa said.

De La Rosa isn't the only one in need. Last year alone, the campaign gave out more than 2,000 coats for Valley families.

The colder it gets, the more the need grows.

Channel 5 is partnering with the Salvation Army to give out the coats.

People have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate to the campaign.

Click here to make a donation.