Tim's Coats: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative.

As of Saturday morning, Tim's Coats has received $17,185. Funds from Tim's Coats will go toward the purchase of new coats for families in need.

Saturday, December 09 2023
