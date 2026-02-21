Second lawsuit filed against Ramon Ayala Jr. alleging sexual misconduct

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says he has filed a second lawsuit against Ramon Ayala's band.

The first lawsuit was filed on Tuesday and accuses Ramon Ayala Jr., the son of music legend Ramon Ayala, of sexually assaulting a photographer who worked for the father-son duo.

The second lawsuit was filed Friday afternoon on behalf of another man. Both lawsuits center on allegations of sexual misconduct by Ayala Jr.

According to Buzbee, the case is brought on behalf of a long-term professional vocalist and guitarist, identified as John Doe #2 in the lawsuit. He alleges he was frequently subjected to work-place sexual harassment and multiple sexual assaults.

The allegations in the second lawsuit center around Ayala Jr.'s conduct, according to Buzbee. The lawsuit alleges Ayala Jr. was frequently drunk and high on cocaine.

John Doe #2 alleges Ayala Jr. would "routinely walk around nude on the tour bus," according to Buzbee. Ayala Jr. would subject band members and support personnel to "outrageous conduct, including, sitting on them while nude, grabbing John Doe #2's face and forcibly kissing him, licking John Doe #2's face, physically restraining John Doe #2 and assaulting him in other ways on multiple occasions."

Channel 5 News has checked with Hidalgo County records for the full lawsuit but it has not yet been posted.