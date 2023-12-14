x

Tim's Coats: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative.

As of Saturday morning, Tim's Coats has received $17,490. Funds from Tim's Coats will go toward the purchase of new coats for families in need.

