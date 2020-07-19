Traffic Stop Leads to 2 Arrests in Alamo
ALAMO – The Alamo Police Department’s newest K-9 officer led them to the arrest of two people.
Officials say their partner, Roni, sniffed out money, drugs and a weapon during a routine traffic stop.
Roseanna Martinez and Michael Martinez are both charged with second-degree felonies.
Each received a $70,000 bond.

