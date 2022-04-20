Trial date set for teen linked to deadly Harlingen shooting

A trial date was set for a teen linked to the shooting death of a Harlingen High School student.

Deann Ruiz will face trial on May 16. Ruiz is currently out on bond and charged with tampering with evidence.

RELATED: 2 teens charged in connection with deadly shooting at Harlingen apartment complex

Ruiz was arrested last October in connection with the death of Christopher Angel Perales. Two other people were hospitalized during the shooting at the Sunshine Village Apartments.

Police also charged Philip Michael Martinez with murder in connection to the case.

Martinez has a pre-trial hearing set for next week.