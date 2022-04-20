Trial date set for teen linked to deadly Harlingen shooting
Related Story
A trial date was set for a teen linked to the shooting death of a Harlingen High School student.
Deann Ruiz will face trial on May 16. Ruiz is currently out on bond and charged with tampering with evidence.
RELATED: 2 teens charged in connection with deadly shooting at Harlingen apartment complex
Ruiz was arrested last October in connection with the death of Christopher Angel Perales. Two other people were hospitalized during the shooting at the Sunshine Village Apartments.
Police also charged Philip Michael Martinez with murder in connection to the case.
Martinez has a pre-trial hearing set for next week.
News
A trial date was set for a teen linked to the shooting death of a Harlingen High School student. ... More >>
News Video
-
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with deadly weekend crash in...
-
Rio Grande Valley in 'dire need' of sign language interpreters
-
Property values jump for some Valley residents
-
Residents weigh in after judge rules masks optional on public transit
-
Westgate Road expansion project nearing completion