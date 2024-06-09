x

Tuesday, June 4, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Tuesday, June 4, 2024: Breezy and hot,...
Tuesday, June 4, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
5 days ago Tuesday, June 04 2024 Jun 4, 2024 Tuesday, June 04, 2024 9:03:00 AM CDT June 04, 2024
Radar
7 Days