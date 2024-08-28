Two-a-Day Tour: La Joya Coyotes

Last year was a disappointing season for the La Joya.

The Coyotes finished with a winless record, but the team is projecting a lot of optimism going into this year.

Coyotes head coach Rueben Flores feels the amount of playing time his underclassmen received in 2023 is poised to help them improve for the coming season.

"Last year we had a very young squad," Flores said. "A lot of our offensive line was young and some of our offensive guys, I had a young quarterback, a couple young running backs and key positions. With the season last year, the only positive stuff of all that was the young men never gave up, they kept on fighting each week and we tried to get better each week. We had opportunities, a couple of games that we just weren't able to finish."

Coyotes quarterback Owen Benoit and others on the team also feel the experience playing as underclassmen will help them this fall.

"I think it was very good," Benoit said when asked about getting playing time last year. "The experience, it helps a lot especially going into my second year. Along with me and a couple of my teammates, this experience will carry onto this year."

Watch the video above for the full story.