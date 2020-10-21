x

Two-A-Day Tour: Rowe

Related Story

McALLEN - Hopes are high across the Valley as high school football returns for another season.  CHANNEL 5 SPORTS will be focusing on teams in the four-county area in an attempt to spotlight each squad's strengths and weaknesses.  These reports come as preparation for the annual Valley Football Preview show, airing Wednesday, August 30th at 6:30 pm.  Two-A-Day Tour coverage continues with this report on Rowe. 

News
Two-A-Day Tour: Rowe
Two-A-Day Tour: Rowe
McALLEN - Hopes are high across the Valley as high school football returns for another season. CHANNEL 5 SPORTS will... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, August 29 2017 Aug 29, 2017 Tuesday, August 29, 2017 11:09:43 PM CDT August 29, 2017
Radar
7 Days