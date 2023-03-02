U.S. and Mexican coast guard reports increase in illegal fishing on both sides of the border
Related Story
Mexican Navy Captain Carlos Ruiz oversees fishing rights on Mexican waters.
Ruiz says all fishermen in Mexico should have registered boats and a fishing license, but he’s noticed a problem in the last few years.
“There were delays in trying to get fishing permits,” Ruiz explained. “We would come across fishermen that had an expired license.”
It's something the U.S. Coast Guard say they’ve also noticed.
U.S. Coast Guard Captain James Bruce said his team trained dozens of inspectors in Mexico on illegal, unreported and unregulated fisheries — which they call IUUF.
“IUUF fishing really has replaced piracy as the leading global maritime security threat,” Bruce said.
Coast guard data shows an uptick in detected illegal fishing boats during the pandemic.
In 2019, 200 illegal fishing boats were reported.
That number jumped to 329 in 2020.
Detections don't always lead to fishermen being caught.
When they are caught, the boats and what they caught are seized and the fishermen are deported.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Thursday, March 2, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
-
Visually impaired students compete in Braille contest
-
Weslaco mayor discusses drop in crime rates, drainage improvements in state of...
-
Texas Southmost College holds multi-agency active shooter training
-
Consumer Reports: Take a smarter shower
Sports Video
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
-
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships