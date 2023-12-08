U.S. officials say new Mexican law could benefit drug cartels

On Tuesday, the lower house of the Mexican congress approved a law that strips immunity from foreign agents in Mexico, U.S. Attorney General William Bar said the approval could benefit drug cartels.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D- Laredo, said the new law came as a response to the arrest of Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, the former Mexican secretary of defense.

Cienfuegos Zepeda was arrested in October and accused of taking bribes in exchange for permitting a cartel to operate in Mexico.

