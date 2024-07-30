x

UIL baseball regional quarterfinals 5-21

By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional quarterfinals wrapped up today. Four valley teams entered this round.

Click on the video above to see who's onto the regional semifinal round.

