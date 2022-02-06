UIL Realignment Creates Two New 5A Districts for RGV Teams
HARLINGEN - The Rio Grande Valley will have more opportunities in the football postseason for the next two years after the UIL placed Rio Grande Valley teams into four districts in the 5A classification. Two in 5A Division I and Two in 5A Division II rather than two crammed districts in each division.
The Valley also maintains two 6A districts of six teams each, rather than having West Valley schools join 6A schools from Laredo.
Below are the official realigned FOOTBALL districts for 2022-2024.
Rio Grande Valley Realignment for Football
6A
32–6A: Hanna, Rivera, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, San Benito, Weslaco
31-6A: Edinburg, Economedes, Edinburg North, La Joya, Mission, PSJA
5A Division I
15-5A DI: Edinburg Vela, Juarez-Lincoln, Palmview, McAllen, Memorial, Rowe, PSJA North, Rio Grande City.
16-5A DII: Lopez, Pace, Brownsville Veterans, Donna, Donna North, Harlingen South, Weslaco East
5A Division II
15-5A Division II: Porter, Edcouch-Elsa, Mercedes, Valley View, Flour Bluff, Gregory Portland
16-5A Division II: Sharyland, Pioneer, Mission Veterans, PSJA Memorial, PSJA SW, Roma
4A Division I
16-4A Division I: Hidalgo, La Féria, Zapata, Alice, Calallen, Tuloso-Midway, Kingsville,
4A Division II
16-4A Division II: Bishop, Port Isabel, Raymondville, Rio Grande City Grulla
3A Division I
16-3A Division I: Rio Honda, Progreso, Lyford, Falfurrias, San Diego, Santa Gertrudis,
3A Division II
16-3A Division II: Monte Alto, Santa Rosa, Banquete, George West, Hebbronville, Orem, Taft
2A Division I
16-2A Division I: La Villa, Santa Maria, Ben Bolt, Freer, Premont, Riviera Kaufer
